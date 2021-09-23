After Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, 5 celebs we are eager to see make their Instagram debut

When discussing the upsides and downsides of social media, there's no denying that one of the biggest pros of it is that we get to connect with some of our most favourite celebrities from all over the world and get a peek into their lives. The social media profiles define several things and give us insights into what our favourite celebs love, what they stand for and what they do in their leisure time and more. Recently, A-list celebs such as Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie made their Instagram debuts and went viral in no time.

There are still several Hollywood celebrities who stay away from social media and have no interest in joining the internet hullabaloo but if we were to pick a few choices of famed stars whom we'd love to see on the gram, there are some top names that cross our mind. From the likes of Brad Pitt to Scarlett Johansson, several celebrities could leave netizens in a tizzy if they made their Instagram debt, here's looking at 5 such personalities.

Brad Pitt

Over the years, Brad Pitt has managed to keep his personal life at bay and hasn't indulged in any social media platform. Although, we think if the actor was to make his Instagram debut, he would definitely make a record-breaking start with his follower count considering how widely loved an actor he is.

Scarlett Johansson

The Black Widow star has maintained that she has no interest in exploring social media in several media interactions. What we think we are missing out on without this diva on the gram is the opportunity to see her and Colin Jost's loved-up selfies and some fun BTS photos from her Marvel films and more.

Kristen Stewart

There's so much about this actress to get impressed by. Stewart could make netizens go crazy with her amazing fashionable looks. Not to mention how gorgeous she would look in those sun-kissed selfies that every other actress is obsessed with on social media.

Benedict Cumberbatch

The Doctor Strange star is not on any social media platform and it's truly a disappointment for his fans. Cumberbatch's admirers would kill to have the actor share posts showing his amazing wit and sense of humour and not to mention the opportunity to listen to his perfect voice would be an added advantage.

Robert Pattinson

For all those who have been crushing on Robert Pattinson since his Harry Potter days, we bet you're tired of only looking at his photoshoot snaps. The actor is known to be an extremely private person and hence we would love to see him open up for a change and give his fans a peek at his offscreen life.

We'd be more than delighted if any of these amazing celebs make their way to the gram. Tell us your picks for celebs who should join Instagram soon! Share your views with us in the comments below.

