After Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie WARNS Brad Pitt to keep Shiloh away from Alia Shawkat?

Angelina Jolie is rumoured to have called Brad Pitt, warning the actor to keep Alia Shawkat away from the Jolie-Pitt children.

A few months ago, rumours spread like wildfire suggesting that Angelina Jolie had banned Jennifer Aniston from meeting the Jolie-Pitt children. Speculations suggested that the move was a result of Jen's relationship with Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Although the three actors involved haven't addressed the rumours, a new report now claims that Angie doesn't want her children anywhere close to his platonic friend Alia Shawkat. For the unversed, Brad and Alia have been spending time together during the lockdown.

As per a Globe report, The Eternals actress reached out to the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star after she learned that Shiloh had met the Arrested Development actress. Apparently, Jolie-Pitt's 13-year-old daughter was introduced to Alia and they hit it off really well. Shiloh returned home from Brad's and couldn't stop raving about Alia. A source told the outlet that Shiloh’s excitement over her friendship with Alia did not go down well with Angelina.

A furious Angie called up Brad and warned him to keep the children away from Alia. Apparently, Brad was hoping Alia and Angelina could strike a friendship. However, it seems like Angelina might not be interested. “Angie doesn’t have a lot of female friends, and she has no intention of making Brad’s new babe one of them,” the source said.

If that wasn't enough, a dubious insider also added that Jolie doesn't have an issue with the woman her ex-husband is dating. However, she is bothered by the fact that Brad is spending time bonding with his new lady friend. However, Jolie tending to their kids while he enjoys has left the actress angry. Although an interesting development, the two actors Brad and Angelina haven't addressed the rumours. So it would be better if you take the recent development with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

