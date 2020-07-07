After Kanye West, Paris Hilton announces Presidential run in the 2020 US elections: ‘Make America Hot Agai

Paris Hilton is running for office now as the heiress announced her candidacy with two campaign posters and slogans via social media. Scroll down for all the details on the reality star’s run for US President.

The 2020 Presidential race in the US is starting to get crowded again. Just when we thought we were down to two candidates before the November 3 general election—Donald Trump and Joe Biden—Kanye West entered the race, inspiring other celebrities to follow him. After West’s announcement, Paris Hilton is ready for the White House. Hilton took to social media to share a hilarious campaign poster along with a slogan, stating that she was also entering the 2020 race. Paris, 39, announced an election bid on social media on July 5, just one day after Kanye declared that he’s running for President against Trump and Biden.

The reality star even had a campaign slogan ready. “Make America Hot Again”. The Simple Life alum tweeted, “PARIS FOR PRESIDENT,” in Barbie logo font with the American flag, princess and star emojis. Her campaign poster features the star wearing a low cut, pink satin skirt suit while carrying her chihuahua. “#PresidentParis. I like the sound of that. #ThatsHot #MakeAmericaHotAgain,” she captioned the post.

“I pledge to support the American workforce by wearing only American designers: @TheBlondsNY between Memorial Day and Labor Day, @aliceandolivia the rest of the year. Unless I wake up and the day is screaming for me to put on a bikini for my fellow Americans. Country first!” She elaborated. As far as Paris’ plans in the office are concerned, the first thing on the heiress’ agenda is painting the White House pink.

It is unclear if Paris is actually considering running for office in the 2020 US Elections, or just taking a jab at Kanye West. The rapper tweeted on US Independence Day, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye tweeted on July 4th. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.” He has yet to elaborate about his campaign plans or reveal which party he’s running with. Kanye’s announcement received mixed responses. While celebrities like Elon Musk and wife Kim Kardashian extended support, plenty of celebrities and fans mocked the rapper’s decision.

John Stamos trolled the Yeezy designer on Instagram by announcing his own presidential campaign. He revealed campaign posters featuring himself and his Full House co-star, Bob Saget. Bob’s all in. He commented, “That gives me comfort John. Love you so much and so looking forward to our two terms!!”

