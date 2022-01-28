After Kanye West, Pete Davidson looking for houses close to Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seemingly taking their romance to another level! An insider recently told US Weekly: “Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there. They’ve definitely gotten serious.” The 28-year-old comedian and 41-year-old reality TV star also recently visited Amazon founder Jeff Bezos‘ house for a lavish dinner party on January 25. “They arrived and left together,” the source said of their appearance.

​​According to E!, Kim and Pete have "fallen hard" for each other. A source close to them told the tabloid: "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

Previously, the duo also went on a vacation together to the Bahamas shortly after the new year began. At the time, the insider said: “Kim and Pete wanted to spend this time together because they’re both going to be working a lot during the coming months. Pete will be filming, and Kim is launching some new products, so they’ll still be able to see each other, but this is the last time they’ll be able to spend a lot of quality time together for a few months. Kim is so relaxed now. Her divorce was a very tough time for her and now her life is brighter.”

If you didn't know, the SKIMS founder is currently going through a messy divorce from Kanye West, which she filed for in February 2021 after six years of marriage. The estranged couple share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

