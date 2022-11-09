After Kanye West romance, Julia Fox REVEALS she's 'not getting as many acting offers as before'

Julia Fox and Kanye West 's whirlwind romance at the beginning of 2022 definitely had the world talking! Even though the ex-couple dated for just a month, nevertheless, social media went into a major uproar over the duo. Since their breakup, Julia has, on several occasions, spoken about her short-lived relationship with Ye and during her recent appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast High Low with EmRata, Fox shared how her acting career has been negatively affected by the pair's past love story...

While speaking candidly with Emily Ratajkowski - who herself filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September - Julia Fox revealed how her acting career has been hindered thanks to her and Kanye West's highly-publicised relationship: "After the big relationship, I definitely noticed a shift in the acting way, not in a good way. I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly. There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety."

With the pair making plenty of headlines when together and even much after their split, Julia Fox admitted how some industry people might perceive her to be a "liability" and "tabloid type of person." However, the Uncut Gems star is not letting others' opinion rain on her 'goals' parade: "It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing. I really don't care. I just have to trust the process."

How Did Julia Fox & Kanye West Meet and Fall in Love?

For the unversed, Julia Fox and Kanye West were first spotted together in Miami, last New Year's Eve, and just a week later, the 32-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with the 45-year-old rapper with an elaborate spread on Interview, which included a PDA-filled photoshoot as well as a candid essay. Julia spoke lovingly about her "instant connection" with Kanye and called her first date, "Every girl's dream come true." Interestingly, their heated romance began 10 months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. After celebrating Julia's birthday, i.e. February 2, and hanging out at Paris Fashion Week, Fox and West swiftly broke up in February 2022.