After split with Kanye West, Irina Shayak spends Halloween with ex Bradley Cooper

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 12:28 AM IST  |  9.3K
   
Irina Shayk Bradley Cooper Halloween
After split with Kanye West, Irina Shayak spends Halloween with ex Bradley Cooper
Advertisement

Irina Shayk recently shared a glimpse of her Halloween festivities on Instagram, and while there was no man seen on her social media, her eagle-eyed fans and followers were quick to recognize a familiar face behind one of the spooky Halloween masks, and it was of her ex, Bradley Cooper! One fan took to the comments section and wrote: "Is that Bradley Cooper? OMG," while another said, "Oh hey Bradley!"

 

In her pictures, the model shared photos of herself in an all-black cat attire, posing next to a person dressed as a fearsome gorilla, with only their piercing blue eyes showing through the disguise. Later on, the model also posted blurry snaps of trick-or-treating with her gorilla companion.

 

While there is no hard evidence that Bradley was the one behind the Gorilla costume, it could be him because the couple wore the same costumes for Halloween together in 2017 before they called it quits in 2019. According to The Daily Mail, for the duo’s 2017 adventure, they took their 7-month-old daughter Lea trick-or-treating, with Bradley seen out in a furry gorilla suit. Irina was dressed as Catwoman with more prominent whiskers and a bolder red lip, compared to this year's ensemble. 

 

Now, fans believe that the couple only reunited to take Lea, now 4, out for candy once again—and just coincidentally decided to re-wear the same costumes, four years later. For those unversed, the couple dated Irina for four years before breaking up, post which, they reunited at a BAFTAs after-party in February 2020. Today, they remain cordial co-parents to their daughter. 

 

Also read: Irina Shayk breaks her silence on Kanye West dating rumours; Quips ‘I’m just keeping it to myself’

Advertisement

Credits: Getty Images, Daily Mail, Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹699.00
₹1,999.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
View All