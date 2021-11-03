After split with Kanye West, Irina Shayak spends Halloween with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk recently shared a glimpse of her Halloween festivities on Instagram, and while there was no man seen on her social media, her eagle-eyed fans and followers were quick to recognize a familiar face behind one of the spooky Halloween masks, and it was of her ex, Bradley Cooper! One fan took to the comments section and wrote: "Is that Bradley Cooper? OMG," while another said, "Oh hey Bradley!"

In her pictures, the model shared photos of herself in an all-black cat attire, posing next to a person dressed as a fearsome gorilla, with only their piercing blue eyes showing through the disguise. Later on, the model also posted blurry snaps of trick-or-treating with her gorilla companion.

While there is no hard evidence that Bradley was the one behind the Gorilla costume, it could be him because the couple wore the same costumes for Halloween together in 2017 before they called it quits in 2019. According to The Daily Mail, for the duo’s 2017 adventure, they took their 7-month-old daughter Lea trick-or-treating, with Bradley seen out in a furry gorilla suit. Irina was dressed as Catwoman with more prominent whiskers and a bolder red lip, compared to this year's ensemble.

Now, fans believe that the couple only reunited to take Lea, now 4, out for candy once again—and just coincidentally decided to re-wear the same costumes, four years later. For those unversed, the couple dated Irina for four years before breaking up, post which, they reunited at a BAFTAs after-party in February 2020. Today, they remain cordial co-parents to their daughter.

