After Kanye West's rant, Caitlyn Jenner REVEALS she wants to be rapper’s Vice President in Presidential run

Caitlyn Jenner recently told TMZ that she texted Kanye West to offer candidacy as Vice President as the rapper reportedly gears up for 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Just when you thought you'd heard it all about Kanye West's Presidential campaign, Caitlyn Jenner has revealed she wants to be Vice President during his term. Earlier this month, Kanye West announced that he is running for President in 2020. However, yesterday, Kanye went on a Twitter rant, accusing wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner with several wild accusations, and appeared to be reconsidering his run for President. The rapper expressed via Twitter that he wants to push his Presidential run back to the next elections, which will take place in 2024.

Sharing the tracklist of his new album, Donda, which drops on Friday, Kanye tweeted, "#2020VISION or maybe '24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y'all want me to run on nah???" Caitlyn Jenner revealed that she wants to get in on the action with her son-in-law. "I texted him and said "Can I be your Vice President," the 70-year-old told TMZ. When asked by the publishing house if she was serious about her own plans for power, Cait added: "We’ll see! What a combination!"

Caitlyn's admission comes as Kanye denied that his announcement to run is merely a PR stunt ahead of new musical material, saying, “I give my album away for free.” When questioned by Forbes about his chances of winning, Kanye said the result of the election is in God's hands and suggested that if he doesn't snatch victory this time around, he'd try again in 2024. "Let’s see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it’s 2024, because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God’s appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God’s appointment," the rapper expressed.

After Kanye’s bizarre Twitter rant, it’s difficult to say whether Kanye West will even have a running mate in this presidential campaign, let alone it being Caitlyn Jenner. Tell us what you think about Kanye West's actions so far in the comments section below.

