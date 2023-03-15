After Kendall Jenner, sis Khloe Kardashian deletes pics after fans call her out for Photoshop fail

The Kardashian sisters are known for photoshopping their pictures. This time, Khole Kardashian has caught fire. Khloe is being called out by fans over a photoshop fail on Instagram. The reality TV star took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures from her friends and twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq's 40th birthday party.

While looking undeniably stunning in a glittering silver mini dress, some people think she dropped a photoshop fail, as her upper and lower glutes looked disproportionate to one another. In one of the pictures, her right leg was awkwardly twisted inward at the hem of her silver dress. Not only did her leg appear slimmer, her waist also looked photoshopped.

After posting a carousel of pictures, Khole noticed that some eagle-eyed fans started commenting on the photoshop fail. Khole quickly deleted all the pictures after receiving backlash from fans over an alleged photoshop. Just after the photoshop drama, Khloe shared a heart-warming Instagram post to wish her on-and-off partner ‘Tristan Thompson’, a happy birthday.

Fans reaction over photoshop fail

Fans were quick to slam Khloe for allegedly photoshopping her racy Instagram photos. One user wrote, “Show us the unedited pictures for once,”. The second person commented, “Oh she's done it again with the editing fails,”. Another user wrote, “Khloe darling, the background is looking a bit wonky,” another pointed out. A fourth user commented, “Looking fabulous, Khloe. Might want to fix that Photoshop error though”.

This is not the first time ‘The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star has been scrutinized for using photoshop. The reality personality was accused of photoshopping an image of herself on Instagram in 2019 that was showing her with extra digits.

Also read: Khloe Kardashian reveals first look of her son’s face as she wishes ‘baby daddy’ Tristan Thompson on birthday | PINKVILLA

Also read: Khloé Kardashian's CRYPTIC quote amid cracked equation with Tristan Thompson: You can't make someone love you | PINKVILLA