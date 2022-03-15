After Kim's comment on his post, Ye claims 'There's been multiple attempts to gaslight me' in a lengthy note

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of a public feud on social media and it seems both sides may not be ready to back down. After Kim left a comment on Ye's post to deny his claims about not letting him see their children, West dropped a new post consisting of a lengthy note where the rapper seemed to be explaining his actions.

As a response to a portal that mentioned West was making up "wild claims", the rapper shared a long note where he defended his actions and revealed why he has been taking to social media to call out Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The rapper mentioned how his kids haven't been allowed to attend his Sunday Service and also spoke about last-minute schedule changes that have seemingly kept him away from them.

In the long note, Kanye wrote, "My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute, which alienated me as a parent; which is illegal, thank God. My family has been broken. My name has been dragged and dropped. The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits. I was called a stalker by random has beens. There’s multiple attempts to gaslight me."

The rapper didn't just stop at that, he also mentioned that his state of mind cannot be judged by the amount of time he leaves his Instagram posts up and that if he wants to use his platform to ensure that he remains consistent in his children's lives.

For the unreversed, the new back and forth between Kim and Kanye began after their oldest daughter North West was recently seen in a TikTok video with Kim and Penelope Disick. Following the same, West had shared a video on his Instagram where he spoke about his daughter being allowed to use TikTok without his permission.

