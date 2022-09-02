After Kris Jenner, Kanye West mocks Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson in a post about 'trauma unit'

Kanye West once again went on a social media rant and in the now-deleted posts, the rapper was seen calling out ex-wife Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner. Kanye also expressed his displeasure about his and Kardashian's kids attending a private school in California and not the Donda academy. In another now-deleted post, he also mocked Pete Davidson.

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, Kanye still managed to throw shade at Davidson in his recent post where he wrote, "ask Pete [Davidson] how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit." The tattoos that Kanye was referring to happened to be the ones that the comedian got during his relationship, with Kim. The King of Staten Island star grew close to West and Kardashians’ kids and got a neck tattoo that had all of their initials.

As for West's posts about Davidson, this is not the first time that the rapper mocked the Saturday Night Live star. Previously, after the news Kim and Pete's breakup had hit the news, Kanye shared a post which has since been deleted, consisting of an image that showcased a newspaper with a headline that said, "Skete Davidson dead at 28." Earlier this year, West also released a video for Eazy that showcased him kidnapping and burying a cartoon version of Davidson.

In one of his posts from Thursday, Kanye also shared a screengrab of a private message that Kim sent him, asking him to stop posting stuff. It also included a message from her mother, Kris Jenner.

