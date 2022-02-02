After landing a Superbowl commercial, Megan Thee Stallion ‘manifesting’ a halftime performance

Megan Thee Stallion recently opened up about the power of manifestation and her next goal. While talking to ET, the rapper, 26, revealed that she has been manifesting a Superbowl halftime performance. She told ET: "I definitely been a little absent on social media 'cause I've been getting my mind right, I've been working on my music. So this year when I finally do pop back out it's gonna be like, 'She was really working.'”

The star also opened up about her halftime ad during Superbowl, she said: “I am very excited for the Super Bowl halftime show, this will be my first year actually attending the Super Bowl too. Like this is such a historic event. I'm so ready, like, this is such a big moment for hip-hop, so I'm excited."

Talking about the possibility of her making an appearance at the halftime show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, she said: "I don't know what you want me to say. Like a surprise is supposed to be a surprise. We're gonna manifest that Megan Thee Stallion will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show soon, whenever they will have me. But we will manifest that so remember this day, hotties! We said we were gonna perform at halftime."

Whether she makes an appearance in the show or not, the WAP singer will be seen during the commercial breaks. "Being in a Super Bowl commercial in 2022, I feel like everybody keeps asking me, 'OK, Megan when did you feel like you made it?' I mean, now I feel like maybe I am kinda famous. All the men in my family, like, maybe if they don't listen to my music, I feel like when they watching the Super Bowl they can [be] like, 'Yeah, this is my niece! This my cousin, yes! I wasn't listening to that song, but you see my niece up there!'"

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion says she's 'excited' to collab with BTS on their song Butter; Fans shower support