After lavish second-wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kick off brunch in Georgia with A-list guests

After tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said their vows for a second time as the reconciled couple got hitched in front of their A-list friends and family in a second wedding ceremony on the actor's lavish Georgia estate over the weekend.

Following their luxurious white wedding on Saturday, Bennifer invited over a few friends and family to throw a picnic-like gathering on Sunday. As per reports, via Page Six, the pair's wedding officiant Jay Shetty was spotted taking clicks with his wife Radhi at the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah before heading out for the post-wedding brunch. Other celebs spotted were Matt Damon's brother Kyle Damon and his wife Lori. Bennifer swapped out the traditional brunch after the wedding into a fun BBQ party as her guests were seen rocking picnic wear in florals and printed jackets.

The lush wedding bash was an important event for the couple as they got back together after nearly two decades and have in the past shared their sentiments of trying to celebrate their love. After their small Las Vegas ceremony, the couple flew off to Paris, France with their respective children and were seen spending some quality time with each other. Although, reports suggest that Bennifer did not consider their quick getaway as their formal honeymoon but had other elaborate plans for their official time off as a couple. Previously, the couple were engaged to each other back in 2002 but broke off their relationship in 2004. In 2021 the couple got back together and within a year married each other.

