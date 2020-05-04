After Liam Payne's confirmation, Niall Horan states there's NO REUNION for One Direction for 10th anniversary

In several interviews, Liam Payne had confirmed that One Direction was planning a reunion for their 10-year anniversary, which is on July 23, 2020. However, Niall Horan dismissed the news stating that there was no reunion in the works.

The past few weeks have been a roller coaster ride for Directioners as Liam Payne confirmed on multiple occasions that One Direction is planning a big reunion for their 10-year anniversary, which takes place on July 23, 2020. 10 years back, five boys - Harry Styles, Liam, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - were put together in a boyband and the rest, as they say, is history. After their hiatus in 2015, fans have been waiting eagerly for a reunion of any sort between the members!

While Liam's words gave Directioners hope, Niall has a different story to tell! During an Instagram Live with Cobra Puma Golf UK, Horan was asked about the potential One Direction reunion, to which the Heartbreak Weather singer stated, "I get asked this quite a lot lately. I’ve got a good answer coming here," Niall shared and added, "No, there’s just a lot of talk about it at the moment cause there’s like a ten year, the ten year anniversary of the band getting together is happening this year."

Talking about how it's unfathomable to believe that it's been 10 years for One Direction, Horan continued, Absolutely not! It’s nuts, it’s strange. Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday. Other times it feels like fifty years ago."

Breaking Directioners' hearts, the 26-year-old singer dismissed the One Direction reunion plans and stated to Cobra Puma Golf UK, "There’s been a lot of talk about it but there’s no reunion as such. We’ve just been talking a bit more recently."

