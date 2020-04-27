After Life: Ricky Gervais confirms third series of dark comedy show post fans overwhelming response

Comedian Ricky Gervais revealed that he will come back with a third series of his dark comedy show After Life. Here’s what he said.

Ricky Gervais’ Netflix show After Life returned with the second series last week and was met with an overwhelming response from the audience. The show features Ricky as widower Tony Johnson. In the show, unable to cope with the loss, Tony contemplates taking his life. However, he finally decides to live and punish the world by saying and doing whatever he likes. In addition to starring in the show, the actor has also produced and directed the show. And reacting to the fans emotional response towards the show, the 58-year-old actor has decided to come back with a third series of After Life.

Addressing the fans and thanking them for all the love, the actor did a twitter live and announced the good news. “I'd love to do a season three - I've got ideas for it. It looks like it's going to go down a storm, so if this reaction carries on then yes,” he said. The comedian mentioned that even though he has a lot of ideas for the upcoming series, she feels that the success of the show has put him under pressure to keep raising the bar.

“The better it goes down the worst it is for me, you can do something f****** amazing, and everyone goes, ‘Oh god, it's the best thing ever, 10/10’. But if you do something else that is 9.5/10 people are like, ‘It's f***** awful, this is the worst show on television,’ so that's what goes through my mind,” he added. However, this is not the first time people have appreciated a TV series created by Ricky. He wrote and directed the UK’s version of The Office, which was later adapted in America. Ricky produced the American version that featured Steve Carell and John Krasinski.

Credits :TwitterYouTube

