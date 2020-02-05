After Loki, Tom Hiddleston to run for a seat in parliament in Netflix's new drama 'White Stork'; Deets Inside

While Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to watch Tom Hiddleston reprise his role as Loki in the Disney Plus show, the British actor has recently signed up a new series with Netflix titled White Stork.

He might be preparing to don the horns and reprise his role as the God of Mischief in Loki for Disney Plus. But Tom Hiddleston is making the headlines for his new show outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per the latest report, the British actor is all set to star in a political drama green flagged by Netflix. As per Deadline, the Thor: Ragnarok star is all set to star in a series titled White Stork. The series as been described as a "political thriller series about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world".

Spilling the beans on the actor's role in the drama, the outlet reveals that Hiddleston plays James Cooper, a candidate selected to run for a seat in the parliament. Asher Millan is sent to snoop into his background for primetime when she uncovers damaging secrets from James' past that could ruin his life and not only his political career. The linchpin could also impact the powerful people supporting his campaign.

The new British drama is presented by Eleven, the same house behind the hit Sex Education. Netflix has ordered White Stork a 10-episode series. The series will be created, written and executive produced by Christopher Dunlop and directed by Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo).

Meanwhile, Hiddleston has dived into the making of Loki. The actor's first look from the Disney Plus was revealed during a special Super Bowl trailer. The video also shared a preview of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Check out the promo below:

