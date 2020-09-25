After Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne REACTS to ex One Direction member Zayn Malik welcoming baby with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed a baby girl over the weekend. Louis Tomlinson "liked" the former One Direction singer's post on Instagram and now, Liam Payne reacted to baby ZiGi's arrival.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid took to their respective social media accounts to announce the arrival of their daughter. The couple shared a picture of the little one holding on to the former One Direction singer's finger as they shared their thoughts about her arrival. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Zayn tweeted along with the photo. Soon after the announcement, the couple was showered with love and wishes from fans and friends. From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Zendaya, ZiGi received love and messages from several celebrities.

One Direction member Louis Tomlinson also "liked" Zayn's picture featuring his daughter. Now, Liam Payne also reacted to the news of Better crooner's daughter. The singer hosted an Instagram Live hours after Zayn and Gigi's posts where he congratulated the couple. "Oh yeah, congratulations Zayn and Gigi. Very, very lovely news to have this morning. Bless them, starting a family!" he said in the video. A few fans caught a grab of the live video and shared it on Twitter. Check out the video below:

Liam congratulating Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their child. pic.twitter.com/OCCRW2V18v — 1D Media! (@With1DMedia) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Zayn has been extremely active on social media this week. Apart from announcing the arrival of his daughter, he was also seen promoting a Harry Potter game and dropped his new single Better. The song released just a few hours ago and fans are already enjoying the track. The love ballad sees the singer talk about winning back his love. The lyrics hint at his relationship with Gigi. Check out the song below:

