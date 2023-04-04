Barbie: After Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, new characters join in; Check new posters

Buzz around the live-action Barbie has not died down since Warner Bros and Metal made the announcement. The Barbie movie is written by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie was set to play Barbie, and Ryan Gosling was cast in the role of Ken. Margott is co-producing this film alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, and producer Josey McNamara. The film is highly anticipated and will release on July 21, 2023.

Cast of Barbie

The cast for Barbie is filled with stars, including Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Rhea Pearlman, and Ariana Greenblatt.

The cast of this movie left people wondering about what roles these actors are set to play. Their doubts have been cleared after Barbie the Movie’s official Instagram account made a post revealing the movie posters on Tuesday. The cast was rumored to be playing alternate versions of Barbie, and it was confirmed by the post on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Barbie director Greta Gerwig REVEALS initial worry of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling movie being 'a career-ender'

Watch the Trailer for Barbie:

Barbie the Movie poster reveal

"Meet our Barbies and Kens ✨#BarbieTheMovie," was the caption to this post. In the posters, we could see various versions of Barbie and Ken. We will see the actors play Hari Nef as “Doctor Barbie,” Emma Mackey as “Barbie, who has a Nobel prize in physics,” Dua Lipa as “mermaid Barbie,” Ana Cruz Kayne as “Supreme Court Justice Barbie,” Simu Liu as “another Ken’ as described by the posters.

Margot Robbie honored to play Barbie

In a press release, Margot Robbie praised Barbie for advocating "confidence, curiosity and communication" through childhood and empowering kids "to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president." She went on to say that she is honored to take on this role and co-produce this movie and believes it will have a “tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 22 Best Barbie movies to watch & their IMDb ratings