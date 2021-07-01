After marrying Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena is now open to having kids: I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser

While initially being firm against the idea of ever having kids, John Cena, in his own words, has now had a change of heart when it comes to the possibility of becoming a father after marrying Shay Shariatzadeh last October.

John Cena is opening up on how he's now had a change of heart when it comes to the possibility of becoming a father in a recent interview with The Sun to promote his latest release, Fast & Furious 9 aka F9. Fans of the WWE wrestler are well aware of how John used to be staunchly against marriage and having kids, made more prominent during his six-year relationship with Nikki Bella which featured heavily on Total Divas and Total Bellas.

One of the reported reasons why Cena and Bella called off their wedding is because of their disagreement when it came to having a family. Eventually, the two parted ways in 2018 with the 44-year-old actor moving on with Shay Shariatzadeh. The couple started dating in early 2019 and secretly tied the knot last year on October 12 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. Talking about how he's now changed his mind about fatherhood, having previously ruled out kids, John shared, "I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser."

"I'm realising there is life and life exists and it's beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see," Cena added.

Given how special a bond John has with his young WWE fans, we can bet that Cena would be a terrific father!

Meanwhile, speaking of Nikki, the 37-year-old wrestler, too, has moved on with Artem Chigvintsev as the couple has been dating since January 2019. Currently engaged, the pair welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev last year on July 31.

