After Meghan Markle's comeback, Prince Harry bags an unexpected Hollywood project & it also features the Queen

Prince Harry is all set to entertain you with a slice of narration this weekend. The former Duke of Sussex features in an entertainment gig weeks after Disney Plus released Elephant's trailer featuring Meghan Markle's voice.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved away from the royal family. The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior royal members to reestablish a new life in Los Angeles. As part of their new life, Meghan was seen making her Hollywood comeback with Disney Plus' movie Elephant. Now, it seems like the tinsel town has Harry drawing to it as well. As per recent reports, Prince William's younger brother is all set to star in a Hollywood project and it isn't what we imagined!

The royal blood has landed a TV gig where he is set to appear on Thomas and Friends. The episode is titled The Royal Engine. The royal-themed episode is merely yet another cameo. However, it is his first entertainment project since he and Meghan, along with Archie, moved to the US. Harry has already recorded his contribution for the special episode.

As per Variety, Harry will be delivering the introduction for the 75th-anniversary episode of children’s series. The episode reportedly features younger animated versions of his grandmother, the Queen, and his father Prince Charles. In a statement, Harry said, "Thomas the Tank Engine has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating, and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters. I certainly have fond memories of growing up with Thomas & Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures.”

As the Sun reported, Harry has proved time and again that he is a fan of the children series. He had a Thomas backpack and carried it to the first day of his nursery school in 1987.

The royal-themed episode launches on Netflix in the U.S. on May 1. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

