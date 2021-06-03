After Mischa Barton's bullying claims, actress accused of being a 'nightmare' on sets of The O.C.

Elaborating on Mischa Barton's behaviour, the source revealed that the crew was more often than not frustrated as she would constantly “show up late” for filming

Actress Mischa Barton who starred in the hit teen drama The O.C. in the early aughts surprised fans when she addressed her abrupt exit from the show back in 2006. The actress had revealed that the toxic environment on set and bullying made her to quit the show. However, the actress is now being accused of being difficult to work with. According to a Page Six source, Mischa was a “nightmare” to work with on the hit teen soap The O.C."

Elaborating on Mischa Barton's behaviour, the source revealed that the crew was more often than not frustrated as she would constantly “show up late” for filming. "So now she wants to go say that she was bullied. It wasn’t that she was bullied. People didn’t appreciate waiting for hours for her to show up."

The source called the entire situation a "mess" and stated that Mischa Barton had a momager who was “annoying.”

However, Mischa in a statement replied saying, "There was a lot going on. Whether I was late or not doesn’t excuse certain behavior from individuals in powerful positions. Everyone experiences things differently and where I acknowledge some of my past behavior may not have been helpful in certain instances, I will tell my truth when I feel ready."

During her earlier interview, Mischa had spoken about her experience and said, "It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay—and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt really s--tty." Her comments received some strong reactions from fellow co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke.

The Page Six source, however, acknowledged that Mischa wasn't the same when she shot for "The Hills: New Beginnings" in 2019. “She was definitely more mature. She definitely was showing up with an understanding of what her responsibilities were," the source said.

