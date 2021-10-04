After My Universe with BTS, Coldplay to release a new track with Selena Gomez?

Coldplay recently released their first-ever collaboration with BTS and the track My Universe has been topping charts from get-go. According to new reports, Chris Martin led band is all set to announce another big surprise for fans and as per reports, it's going to be a track with Selena Gomez. As per The Sun, the song could be released any day now.

If the recent reports are to go by Coldplay and Selena Gomez's magical collab could certainly bring us one of the band's greatest numbers. As per The Sun, a source has informed that the song was recorded in April and both the band and Gomez have been thrilled about this collab. The song will be announced any day now as per the report, ahead of Coldplay's ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres' release on October 15.

The Sun also mentioned that the song's title as Let Somebody Go. One of the reasons for the band to collaborate with Gomez apart from the fact that Martin is fond of her music is also that they are eyeing to appeal to younger fans.

Informing about the upcoming collaboration, a source told The Sun, "Chris has always been a huge fan of Selena and it’s a dream come true that she’s finally singing on a Coldplay record."

While neither Selena nor Coldplay have confirmed or hinted at any upcoming collaboration, the reported song release may truly come as a massive surprise for fans. Gomez's fans have been waiting to the singer to release more music amid her busy shooting schedule for her series, Only Murders In the Building.

