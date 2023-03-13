After Oscars win, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan reunite for Disney+ show American Born Chinese; watch trailer

Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once have fared quite well through the awards season along with winning various accolades. Now the duo have reunited for the Disney+ series American Born Chinese. The teaser of this Disney+ series was released on Sunday which warned that ‘dark forces will be coming’ and have certainly intrigued people. This new series is all set to premiere on May 24 2023. Here is everything that we know about the American Born Chinese.

Disney+ series American Born Chinese Teaser

The trailer of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese shows the new multiverse as the Oscars nominated stars from Everything Everywhere All at Once – Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, and Michelle Yeoh reunites on the screen. In the new metaverse of the American Born Chinese, Michelle Yeoh warns that the fate of this world is hanging in balance as the ‘gate between heaven and earth is opening’.

The trailer of the series was well-received from the people in the comments section. One user praised that this is going to be an excellent series with the best Asian actors, mythology, and talent.

About Disney+ series American Born Chinese

The teaser of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese was released ahead of the Oscars 2023, where Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won the awards in the respective category of best leading actress and best supporting actor.

This series is based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang which follows the storyline of young teenager Jin Wang who gets caught between the battle of Chinese mythological gods after meeting a new student.

The executive producers of the Disney+ series American Born Chinese are Destin Daniel Cretton, Melvin Mar, and Jake Kasdan.

