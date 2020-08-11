After Park Seo Joon, Park Shin Hye gives 100 million won for Korea flood relief; GOT7's Jinyoung donates too

Park Shin Hye and GOT7 member Jinyoung join the list of celebrities who contributed towards the relief funds aiding those impacted by the South Korea floods.

More and more South Korean celebrities are stepping forward to contribute towards relief funds aiding those affected by the floods in the country. Yonhap reported that, as of August 11, at least 42 people have died or are missing while more than 7,500 people have been displaced due to the ongoing monsoon and flood situation in the country. While several regions of the country continue to battle the rainfall, it is reported that #ALIVE actress Park Shin Hye has donated towards relief funds.

Via Soompi, Donga revealed The Heirs star has donated 100 million won (approximately $84,300) to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. It was previously reported that Itaewon Class star Park Seo Joon also made a similar donation towards the Korea Disaster Relief Association earlier this month.

Apart from Park Seo Joon and Park Shin Hye, Newsen reported that GOT7 member Jinyoung has also donated towards the funds for flood victims. Jinyoung quietly donated 20 million won (approximately $16,860) to aid the victims of flooding. The international news publication revealed Jinyoung kept the donation a secret even from his company.

Actress Park Bo Young has reportedly donated 20 million won to the association as well. Chun Woo Hee donated 10 million won (approximately $8,430) whereas Yoon Se Ah revealed via Instagram that she donated 10 million won for the relief as well. It is reported that the donation will be used to support flood victims and restore damaged areas.

