After PDA filled night with Nick Jonas at BBMAs 2021, Priyanka Chopra REVEALS secret behind 'a great marriage'

In a recent video segment, Priyanka Chopra disclosed what she believes is the secret behind a great marriage as well as her happiness.

and Nick Jonas, who are in their second year of marriage, radiated newlywed vibes when they posed together on the Billboard Music Awards 2021 red carpet yesterday, i.e. May 24. Their PDA-filled night had Nickyanka fans trending the couple on Twitter for giving everyone couple goals. In case you're wondering what the 'secret' is behind Priyanka and Nick's lovely marriage, it's quite simple really; "Conversation."

During a video segment with Vogue Australia titled The Secret Behind... with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, PeeCee was asked to reveal her secrets behind a particular thing. When asked what she thinks is the secret behind a good marriage, Chopra earnestly confessed, "Secret behind a good marriage? I'm just two years in so I wouldn't be able to tell you so much but according to me, it's conversation and actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it is an amazing secret. [chuckles]"

As for the secret to her happiness, the 38-year-old actress picked her loved ones. "The secret behind my happiness is my family, my friends and the people who are closest to me. Keeping yourself surrounded by positivity and people who love you and support you is definitely a secret to happiness," The Sky Is Pink star joyfully disclosed.

We adore Nickyanka and how!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has wrapped shooting for Matrix 4 and Text For You and was recently shooting with Richard Madden for Citadel in London.

