After Piers Morgan & Boris Johnson, Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Nicki Minaj for her anti vaccination tweet

Jimmy Kimmel recently joined the list of celebrities who called out Nicki Minaj for her comments about her cousin’s friend and the COVID-19 vaccine. If you didn’t know, Minaj revealed why she skipped the 2021 MET Gala and told fans how it’s because she’s not yet had the vaccine. In her tweet on Monday, Nicki wrote: “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

Nicki tweeted later, emphasizing that she is not presently immunized against COVID-19 and would not be willing to get one for this event. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," she posted. "if I get vaccinated it won't [be] for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

As soon as the rapper tweeted the absurd news, the likes of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and more quickly corrected her and urged her to not spread false information. Now, Kimmel is addressing the rapper’s tweet, and during his talk show, he even had something to say to Minaj’s cousin’s friend in Trinidad: “The poor guy’s sitting at home on his couch, TV dinner resting on his nuts, and now he’s famous,” suggesting it was simply a coincidence that he’d had the vaccine and then his testicles became swollen.

Kimmel then joked: “By the way, if anyone can track down this friend of Nicki’s cousin, I would really like to talk to him.” And to our surprise, Minaj replied and said: “He’s willing to talk for the right price. I’m his manager. Call me, Jimmy.”

Also Read: ​​Nicki Minaj REVEALS skipping Met Gala because of vaccination requirement; Read tweet