After Prince Charles, his wife Camilla tests positive for Covid-19; Duchess currently isolating

After Prince Charles tested positive last week, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has just now also been tested positive for COVID-19 as revealed by the couple’s office. Clarence House who announced the news of Charles contracting COVID just 4 days ago, released a statement today announcing Camilla’s results. While Camilla is in self-isolation now after testing positive on Thursday, she had continued with public engagements while taking daily tests after Charles tested positive.

Both Charles, 73, and 74-year-old Camilla are triple-vaccinated. If you didn't know, Charles is next in line to the British throne after his mother–Queen Elizabeth steps down. Charles has previously contracted COVID in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. Just days before being tested positive, Charles met Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, but thankfully Buckingham Palace hasn’t said whether the 95-year-old queen has tested positive or not yet.

This news comes just a few weeks after Queen Elizabeth expressed her sweet wish for Duchess Camilla at her Platinum Jubilee event, the queen said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife, Camilla, the same support that you have given me. It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” Later, reacting to Queen’s words about being a future Queen Consort, Camilla recently told BBC that she was "very, very honoured" and "very touched."

