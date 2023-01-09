After Prince Harry's explosive book Spare, Meghan Markle to also release her memoir? Duke of Sussex REVEALS

The Duke of Sussex in memoir Spare repeatedly refers to Prince William as Willy and that he calls him Harold. He has made several shocking statements.

The Duke of Sussex is opening up like never before in his memoir, Spare. And, now there are questions doing the round whether Meghan Markle would follow the example.

Prince Harry described how he frequently felt like he was "the shadow, the support, the Plan B" and "brought into the world in case something happened to Willy (William)," giving a vivid picture of the relationship's ups and downs. The Duke of Sussex considered himself to be Prince William's "spare" as the title of the article suggests. He emphasized that "as boys, [the siblings had] done nothing except fight," even if he said that Prince William "occasionally" supported him when he experienced mental health struggles. In Spare, Prince Harry made a lot of claims, but the palace has not yet responded. He has opened up about several prior events that made headlines, from referring to his relationship with his brother Prince William as their "archnemesis" to remembering his mother Princess Diana.

In a leaked excerpt from his memoir, the Duke of Sussex makes some shocking statements about his family members, particularly regarding his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry made several bombshell revelations in his book, Spare. In the memoir he admits to using cocaine, writes about the moment he learned that his mother had passed away, a dispute between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle , Prince William allegedly making a mockery of his mental health and seeing him experience his first panic attack, who he claims told him to wear that 2005 Nazi costume, rumours about having a different father, and so much more.

Prince Harry reads Meghan’s journal as renewal of their vows

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex said in the most recent revelation from his book that the 41-year-old Duchess of Sussex kept a diary during her years traversing the royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry stated in his memoir that Meghan kept a journal after the birth of their daughter, Lilibet.

She wrote down some thoughts in a sort of journal that she shared. He read them as a love poem. He added that he saw them as a testimonial, a renewal of their vows. He understood them to be a citation, a reminder, or a proclamation. It's now believed that their four-book agreement with Penguin Random House includes Meghan's memoir.

The Bench, a children's book by Meghan, was published first, then Spare followed. Their third book is supposedly a health and wellness manual, and their fourth book may be her memoir.

Since she was a young child, Meghan has kept diaries. It is not shocking that Harry would suggest she kept a journal. She has kept journals her entire life. The source told the magazine, "It would make perfect sense for Meghan to write her own book and use the diaries she kept while she was a member of the Royal Family.”

As reported in Just Jared, there is also a rumour that if Meghan were to write a book, she might be the one to address the allegations of racism within the family. Due to the shocking statement that was and is still being discussed all over the world—it was believed that Harry would address the incident in Spare. Everyone is interested in learning the answer to this one question because it is one of their primary stories in the narrative. Who among the royals expressed doubt about Archie's skin tone? However, Spare doesn't mention anything at all.

The general consensus in the publishing industry is that he must have excluded it from his book to give Meghan the opportunity to use it as a bombshell for her own book. Harry doesn't really mention racism in Spare. That appears to be intended. Meghan will be in a strong position to confront every allegation of racism.

Harry claimed to have experienced "38 years of intentional spin and distortion" to Britain's ITV television. By publishing the book, he said he had "no intention" of hurting any members of his family.

But he felt compelled to speak out because, at the risk of himself and his family, "some members have opted to get in bed with the devil to rehabilitate their image."