After Queen Elizabeth's consent, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Canada funding remains the biggest question

Royal fans were left shell shocked on Monday when Queen Elizabeth granted her consent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In a pivotal decision, the Queen allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pursue their plans after they stated last week their decision to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family. The Queen's statement also stated that Meghan and Harry will divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom. However, minute details of this transition have not yet been hashed out.

The biggest question, however, remains about who will fund Meghan and Harry's security in Canada. In the UK, the couple are provided security since they fall under a certain category. However, when it comes to their security in Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there’s still much to discuss over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to North America.

Trudeau was recently asked by Global News whether Canadian taxpayers will have to contribute towards the couple's security. The PM said, "That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on. We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, what the dispositions are and those are decisions for them."

He added, "I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have. There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the Royal Family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have."

Details of Meghan and Harry's move are yet to be revealed but one major change was already witnessed in the Queen's statement. Meghan and Harry were not addressed as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday.

