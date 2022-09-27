After Queen Elizabeth's death, new currency featuring King Charles to be revealed by end of the year

Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, England's currency will go through a change as new banknotes will be issued featuring the country's new monarch, King Charles III. As per Entertainment Tonight, a press release from the Bank of England on Monday revealed that banknotes featuring King Charles III will be revealed by the end of this year.

It has been reported that King Charles' portrait will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes of ranging 5 pounds to 50 pounds. This will be a continuation of the current polymer series and no additional changes to the banknote designs will be made although it will take a while before these notes begin circulation. The changes in the currency come following the passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizbeth who passed away on September 8 aged 96.