After Queen Elizabeth's death, new currency featuring King Charles to be revealed by end of the year
Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, England's currency will go through a change as new banknotes will be issued featuring the country's new monarch, King Charles III. As per Entertainment Tonight, a press release from the Bank of England on Monday revealed that banknotes featuring King Charles III will be revealed by the end of this year.
It has been reported that King Charles' portrait will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes of ranging 5 pounds to 50 pounds. This will be a continuation of the current polymer series and no additional changes to the banknote designs will be made although it will take a while before these notes begin circulation. The changes in the currency come following the passing of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizbeth who passed away on September 8 aged 96.
The press release also mentioned that existing stocks of notes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will continue to be issued into circulation. Also, new notes will only be printed to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes, as part of the royal household's efforts to minimize "the environmental and financial impact of the change of monarch."
It has also been reported by Reuters that the first coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices. Bank of England has also noted that banknotes with a portrait of Charles were expected to enter circulation by the middle of 2024. It has also been maintained that all existing currency and stamps bearing the queen's image will remain valid.
