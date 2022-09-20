After Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Buckingham Palace releases a vintage photo in final tribute
Queen Elizabeth was honoured by Buckingham Palace in a final tribute after her private burial service on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19 at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The funeral for the late monarch saw leaders from all over the world travelling to the UK to pay their last respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch who passed away aged 96 on September 8. All members of the royal family also bid their final farewell.
Following the private burial service that was attended only by the members of the family of the late monarch, a poignant tribute was paid to Queen Elizabeth on the social media account of the royal family as Buckingham Palace shared an unseen vintage photo of the late monarch from 1971. In the picture, the Queen can be seen holding a walking stick while wearing a green coat and patterned head scarf.
The photograph captures the Queen at Balmoral, her residence in Scotland, in 1971, according to Sky News. The photo was taken by Patrick Lichfield, who is the 5th Earl of Lichfield. Along with the photo, the Palace shared a poignant message that said, "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest. In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022" in reference to Shakespeare's Hamlet.
Check out Royal Family's tribute HERE
The same quote by Shakespeare was also previously recited by King Charles during his first television address after becoming the new monarch on September 9. The Palace's final tribute for the monarch came after the Queen was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, following her state funeral on Monday.
