After referring to her as 'girlfriend', Pete Davidson reveals he has a Kim Kardashian candle in his bedroom

Pete Davidson recently made his relationship official with Kim Kardashian as he publicly referred to her as his "girlfriend" during a recent interview. After sparking romance rumours in October last year, Kim and Pete have been spotted going on several dates and it looks like their romance is going strong enough for Pete to even have a special something as a reminder of her at his house.

Davidson recently during his People (The TV Show!) showed off his messy room which showcased a host of soft toys lying on his bed. The comedian also stated that his closet was open because he's preparing to move and hence has most of his stuff laid out. After the interviewer pointed out if Davidson had a Kim Kardashian candle on his dresser, the Saturday Night Live star was taken aback by her eagle-eyed observation.

Responding to the question, Davidson then said, " "Yes, it is! That is exactly what that is" while showcasing a sheepish grin.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines after appearing together in an SNL sketch where the duo played Jasmin and Aladdin and also shared a kiss onscreen during the same. Following her SNL hosting debut, Kim was spotted going out on a date with Pete during the Hollywood weekend.

In the meantime, Kim has recently been caught up in drama involving ex-husband Kanye West who publicly called her out on Instagram. The rapper has now deleted all the posts where he slammed Kardashian for allowing his daughter North West to debut on TikTok among other things.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian's dating history: Kanye West to Pete Davidson, check out the KUWTK alum's famous relationships