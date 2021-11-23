After removing Nick’s surname, Priyanka Chopra reveals ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a roast session; Watch

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after she removed her husband Nick Jonas’ surname from her Instagram handle. As soon as the development caught the attention of fans, rumours of ‘all is not well in the paradise’ surfaced online. However, just a day after the entire facade, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share ‘perks of being a Jonas’ in a funny roast session which is soon going to be live on streaming giant Netflix.

The teaser video of the roast session began with Priyanka introducing herself, the Baywatch star said, “Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.” Further, the actress spoke about her home country India which in rich in culture, but the diva did not fail to add a hilarious twist to her statement. She explained, “I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn’t make it over there.”

The short clip shared by Priyanka concluded by the star revealing how she and Nick always try to teach each other things. While doing so, she also addressed the age disparity between the couple. She said, “Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach other. We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

The teaser of the comedy video has taken social media by storm. While sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.” Upon seeing the clip fans went all out to fill her comment section with laughing emoticons. A user also comment “So funny.” Watch it below:

