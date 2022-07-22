After Ricky Martin's nephew drops harassment and incest claims against him, singer's husband reacts

Ricky Martin recently hit the headlines after a restraining order was filed against him by his nephew who claimed that they had a relationship that lasted seven months, and claimed that the singer allegedly stalked and harassed him. During a court appearance on Thursday, July 21, Ricky denied all the accusations made against him before the accuser asked for the case to be dismissed.

The singer also released his first public statement related to the allegations in a video obtained by TMZ via People where he spoke about not being allowed to defend himself amid the court case and also thanked god the claims were proved to be false. In the video, Martin also addressed directly to his nephew and said, "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else."

Following the case being dismissed, Martin's husband also reacted to the same on social media as he spoke about his husband's case for the first time. Sharing a photo with Martin, his husband Jwan Yosef in the caption wrote, "Truth previals."

Check out Jawan Yosef's post here:

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have been married for a long time. The couple is also parents to four children, daughter Lucia, who he and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed back in 2018. The duo also share son Renn as well as Ricky's twins, Matteo and Valentino, who were welcomed via gestational surrogacy back in 2008.

