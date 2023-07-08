After Rihanna, Taylor Swift gets trespasser at her Rhode Island mansion; Here's what happened

Being a celebrity is no easy job because with the perks and pros come major cons one of which is the lack of privacy. As much as some fans and supporters shower their favorites with love, some also go above and beyond to trespass and behave inappropriately. Recently, a Connecticut woman was arrested for trespassing at Taylor Swift's mansion in Rhode Island.

Taylor Swift gets trespasser at Rhode Island mansion

The 54-year-old woman was arrested by police after she went to Swift's property despite being warned not to previously. According to TMZ, the suspect named Kimberly Meyer was charged with willful trespassing. She was released on the condition that she wouldn't make the same attempt again. As per records, the police received a call on Monday, July 3, with a trespassing complaint at the singer's home in Westerly, Rhode Island.

After cops were dispatched to the singer's property, the trespasser from Bristol was found outside the gates, reveals Westerly police chief Paul Gingerella. She has previously been warned to stay off Swift's property. The images obtained by the portal feature the woman being handcuffed by the police outside the front gate while three private property and no trespassing signs are visible. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing.

Even though the 54-year-old has been released from custody, she is due in court for a hearing on July 14, 2023. Though there is no clarity on who called the cops and reported the offense, Swift's security reportedly told the woman to leave, but she refused to listen. A source told TMZ that the Love Story hitmaker was at the estate since it was the 4th of July weekend, but it's not clear if she was there when the incident or the arrest took place.

Previous trespassing incidents

This isn't the first time a trespassing incident at Swift's property has taken place. One of the most prominent ones featured an Iowa man carrying a bat, gloves, lock picks, and a crowbar. He reportedly wanted to meet Swift and was arrested near her estate in 2019. An incident from 2018 saw a trespasser breaking into her New York City home. The man from Florida pleaded guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary and was sentenced to jail.

Another recent trespassing incident saw a man from California trying to break into Rihanna's home to propose to her for marriage in March this year. The trespasser reportedly traveled over 2,500 miles from South Carolina but failed to go beyond the driveway of the We Found Love hitmaker's Los Angeles home. He was put in handcuffs but released after questioning.

