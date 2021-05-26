After Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson spotted kissing Australian model in Sydney

Days after Taika, Rita and Tessa's cosy photos went viral on social media, Tessa was snapped kissing an Australian model on the same day.

Rita Ora, Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson sent fans and social media into a frenzy earlier this week when their cosy photos went viral. The trio were spotted partying away in Sydney on Sunday and several snaps of them kissing each other surfaced. Taika is currently in Australia to shoot Thor: Love and Thunder in which Tessa will be reprising her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok. Days after their photos went viral on social media, photos of Tessa kissing an Australian model on the same day have surfaced.

Hours after the party with Rita, Taika and some other friends, Tessa was spotted kissing Australian model Zac Stenmark on Sunday. The duo, who are rumoured to be dating, sharing a passionate kiss on the street. At one point, Zac even lifted Tessa's sunglasses to take a closer look into her eyes.

The actress was seen wearing a head to toe black outfit with a black leather jacket, flouncy pants, white square-toed heels and a cow-print shoulder bag. According to a report in Page Six, Zac Stenmark was present for the internet-breaking moment when Tessa and Rita got cosy and snuggled up to Taika Waititi at his home in Sydney.

Tessa was back to work on Wednesday as she was snapped leaving her rental apartment for the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder. She was seen heading towards her car in a white and black outfit and her striking hair tied up in a bun. Meanwhile, Taika is directing Thor: Love and Thunder and has been in Australia since a few months now.

