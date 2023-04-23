After Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid supports Taylor Swift by unfollowing Joe Alwyn on Instagram

The breakup with Taylor Swift did bad things for Joe Alwyn, as it looks like he has been receiving nothing but unfollow notifications. The headlines that have been making rounds ever since Taylor had a night out with her best friends around the streets of NYC

The Unfollow quest by Taylor Swift's close friends continues...

After a night out in New York City with his wife Blake Lively and their longtime friend Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds reportedly unfollowed Alwyn on Instagram on April 19.

This information was first made public by fans and gossip websites. In case you somehow missed it, Swift and Alwyn announced their separation earlier this month after six years of marriage. Initial reports claimed that the split was not "dramatic" and was due to "differences in their personalities," but many are increasingly doubting such claims.

Ryan Reynolds shared a good relationship with Joe Alwyn but is still unfollowing for bestie Taylor?

Reynolds wasn't the only person to appear to support Swift after their split (despite the fact that he wrote an ode to Alwyn for the Time 100 list in 2022).

Many of Swift's close friends and family members, including her brother Austin Swift and the three Haim sisters, unfollowed Alwyn, according to screenshots posted by fans.

Gigi Hadid continued to follow the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends star, Just Jared reported on April 20. April 21 marks a change from that.

Did Joe Alwyn cheat on Taylor Swift?

This update comes a day after Swift, Lively, the Haim sisters, and Hadid were pictured together in New York City. One TikTok user recently mentioned the continuing issue in a video and asserted, "Something is going on."

Since Swift and Alwyn have not publicly addressed their split, fans appear to be searching for their own justifications. Actress Emma Laird took the brunt of the criticism earlier this week after posting a picture of Alwyn in a collection of March Instagram pictures.

Despite the fact that Laird and Alwyn co-star in The Brutalist, several Swifties immediately made cheating accusations and sexist comments, which caused Laird to disable the post's comments.

