After SAG, Golden Globe & BAFTA win, is Daniel Kaluuya gearing up for victory at Oscars 2021?

With less than two weeks for the Oscars to go, Daniel Kaluuya revealed if he is gearing up to take home the much coveted recognition for Judas and the Black Messiah.

Daniel Kaluuya is currently having a dream run at the awards season as the talented actor has swept the Best Actor in Supporting Role category across major awards held this year. For his role as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel was nominated and won almost all major awards. His latest win came on Sunday night at the BAFTA's 2021 as he bagged the coveted award.

Now, with less than two weeks for the Oscars to go, Daniel Kaluuya was quizzed if he is gearing up to take home the much coveted recognition from the Academy Awards. For Oscars 2021, Daniel will be going head to head with Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Odom Jr, Paul Raci and his very own co-star Lakeith Stanfield.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Daniel revealed if he's nervous or excited for the big awards night. He said, "I don't know. I feel I've still got a bit of work to do, I've got a lot of work to do, you know what I mean? So, I'm still cracking on." He added that he takes each day as it comes and is not thinking of what will happen two weeks from now. "I take every day as it comes. I don't think like that. I'm just chill. I'm enjoying this; I ain't thinking about two weeks' time," the Get Out actor added.

Unlike other award shows this year, Oscars 2021 will be held in person and will see nominees walk down the red carpet in more than over a year. The Oscars are slated to be held on 25 April, 2021.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2021: Daniel Kaluuya dedicates his Best Supporting Actor win to Chadwick Boseman

Share your comment ×