After Selena Gomez, Chris Evans sparks dating rumours with Warrior Nun star Alba Baptista

Chris Evans fans are now convinced that the actor is dating Warrior Nun's Alba Baptista. The 40-year-old actor who was recently being linked to Selena Gomez, is now sparking dating rumours with Baptista. As reported by Just Jared, it all started after the actor started following her on Instagram. Fans also spotted how Alba follows Chris' family.

It seems Chris Evans' fans are no less than detectives and they do enjoy spying on the Captain America star's love life. Eagle-eyed fans have now been speculating the actor's romance with the 24-year-old actress after following their social media activity. As per Just Jared, fans noticed how Chris started following Alba on Instagram in fall 2020 and she eventually followed him back in June 2021.

Fans were further convinced something was brewing between the two after they observed Baptista also follows Chris‘ brother Scott Evans, as well as the accounts for Scott‘s partner and his dog.

It is being rumoured that Chris met Alba last summer in Europe where he was filming, Netflix's The Gray Man and she was working on Warrior Nun season two. Not only that, but fans also believed that among the photos shared by Baptista from her New Year celebrations in Los Angeles, one was a click from Chris' backyard.

Both Chris and Alba haven't yet reacted to these rumours. The Marvel star had also not addressed his dating rumours with Selena Gomez that was being reported last year after fans were convinced they spotted the singer in one of the actor's Instagram videos.

