After Selena Gomez fiasco, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner lose out on 800K followers

The sudden decline in Kylie’s followers comes as Gomez deleted her TikTok account as she decided to quit social media amid the recent fiasco with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. She said, “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30, I’m too old for this.” After sharing this video, Selena Gomez deleted her account.

Looks like the Selena, Kylie, and Hailey chapter has not closed yet! After the speculative eyebrow drama, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have collectively lost 800K followers on Instagram. On the other hand, seven million people have started following Selena Gomez . Recently, Selena became the most-followed person on Instagram after beating Kylie, who is currently seeing a continuous decline in her number of followers. As per the data, Kylie Jenner has lost almost 400K followers on Instagram. In the past, Selena used to be the most followed woman on Instagram, but Kylie surpassed her in recent years.

What’s Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber drama about?

All of this started when Selena Gomez shared a funny video of herself on TikTok where she said that she laminated her eyebrows too much. After Selena’s video, Kylie posted a picture where she was highlighting her eyebrows and wrote, “This was an accident”? An hour later, she posted a facetime screenshot of herself with Hailey Bieber, where they both were flaunting their eyebrows. However, Gomez fans didn’t like this and accused Kylie and Bieber of making fun of her on social media.

Later, Jenner cleared the air by denying all the allegations and the drama surrounding her and Gomez. She commented, “This is reaching,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly". To which, Gomez also backed her up and said, “Agreed @Kyliejenner It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie."

What’s next for Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez will be next seen in her documentary “Selena My Mind And Me” where she will highlight her challenges with mental health.

Also read: Kylie Jenner mocked Selena over her TikTok story? Here is what happened | PINKVILLA

Glowy Skincare Routine Of Hailey Bieber (pinkvilla.com)