After Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid has a blast at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert: Watch VIDEOS

Taylor Swift, the famous American song-songwriter has been creating headlines lately with her Eras Tour. The celebrated musician kickstarted her tour with a glamorous concert held in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, this year. Some of Taylor Swift's close friends from the entertainment industry, including actress Emma Stone and others, graced her Eras Tour's inaugural concert. However, it was the presence of her best friends, supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress-singer Selena Gomez, that garnered the attention of netizens.

Gigi Hadid shakes her leg at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert

A recent video of Gigi Hadid, which was recorded during the recent Nashville concert of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, is now going viral on social media. In the video, the supermodel is seen having a blast along with Taylor's other friends, her rumoured beau Matty Healy, and model Lily Aldridge. Gigi Hadid, who danced and sang her heart out at the concert, is seen in a white sleeveless crop top, which she paired with matching trousers and a statement black belt. She completed her look with a statement necklace, bracelet, and her signature braided hairdo.

Watch Gigi Hadid's viral video from Taylor Swift's concert, below:

Netizens about the Gigi-Taylor friendship

The netizens are now going gaga over Gigi Hadid's video from Taylor Swift's Nashville concert, and stated that the duo is raising the bar so high with their unconditional love and support for each other. "This is why I love Gigi," wrote a netizen. "This is so precious," commented a fan. "That’s a true friend," stated a proud fan. "Gigi at Taylor concerts is my favourite thing ever," wrote another follower.

When Selena Gomez attended Taylor Swift's concert

Earlier, Taylor Swift's other BFF Selena Gomez had attended her Eras Tour concert in Arlington, Texas, on April 1, this year. The proud friend, who attended the concert with her sister Gracie, was thoroughly impressed by Taylor's performance and heaped praises on her with an Instagram post. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always," reads Selena Gomez's post.

Check out Selena Gomez's Instagram post, below:

