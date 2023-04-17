After Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber posts PICS in a white tank top; Shares an adorable moment with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber just posted a slideshow of new pictures on Instagram. The 26-year-old is quite active on social media where she treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her live every now and then. Speaking of which, this time around, Hailey shared a few snapshots from her time at Coachella 2023. Among her many pictures was also a photograph with hubby Justin Bieber that captured a happy moment between them. Scroll below to take a look.

Hailey Bieber shares a cute moment with Justin Bieber

In the pictures shared by Hailey, she can be seen sporting a rather casual look. She donned a white crop top with spaghetti straps, which she styled with a pair of super baggy blue jeans. Hailey also donned a black jacket on top, that matched with her black hat. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a layered gold necklace. The Rhode Skin founder styled her hair in a slicked-back look. She struck a couple of poses in front of the camera.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

The third picture on the slide featured Justin Bieber, who was seen matching Hailey in a white t-shirt too. The latter was seen sitting on his lap as they both faced each other and shared a laugh. She also shared a picture of a pretty lighted décor, and a Powerpuff girls meme featuring Buttercup.

Sharing the pictures, Hailey captioned the post with a slew of cacti plant emojis and a tick mark emoticon at the end.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s new Instagram photos

Fans were sure to flood Hailey Bieber’s post with likes and comments as soon as she shared them. Many of her followers loved her outfit and complimented her. One follower wrote, “You are pulling off this White top better than any one else (white heart emoji)”. Another fan commented, “She is the moment”. Hailey’s BFF Kylie Jenner also commented on her post as she wrote, “Cutieeeee”.

However, many fans and followers also emphasized the fact that Hailey’s pictures in a white crop top comes just hours after Selena Gomez’s latest post donning a white top and bright red lips.

