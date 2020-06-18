After Selena Gomez, Niall Horan strikes up romance rumours with Killing Eve's Jodie Comer? Singer REACTS

When a fan asked Niall Horan about the dating rumours with Jodie Comer, the 26-year-old singer addressed the speculations and put an end to it, once and for all. Read below to know what the Heartbreak Weather singer had to reveal on the same.

Niall Horan's love life has been a topic of discussion ever since he became a member of One Direction. Whether it be Ellie Goulding or even his most recent rumoured relationship with Hailee Steinfeld, everyone has always been curious about his dating life. Quite recently, Niall was again linked with close friend Selena Gomez, when the two were spotted with their common friends on a dinner date in Los Angles. However, when asked, Horan made it very clear that they weren't dating and were just good friends.

Now, the Heartbreak Weather singer is being linked to Killing Eve star Jodie Comer after a fan noticed the two celebrities sporting the same rose gold ring. The ring had the inscription, "The important thing is not what they think of me, but what I think of them." Taking to Twitter, said fan shared two snaps where Niall and Jodie are wearing the matching ring and tweeted, "Confirmed! Niall Horan's new girlfriend is Jodie Comer!" To this, Horan quipped back, "Confirmed ??," along with several cry-laughing emojis. Another fan countered, "He doesn't even know who she is girl," to which the 26-year-old singer clarified, "He does."

Check out Niall Horan's tweets debunking the Jodie Comer dating rumours below:

Confirmed ?? — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

He does — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) June 16, 2020

Guess the rumours can be put into rest for now!

Meanwhile, another fan question that got an interesting 'headline-worthy' answer out of Niall was when he was asked, "Niall, what do you think about with a collab with Selena Gomez? You both will smash it." To this, Niall humbly replied, "Ready when Sel is."

