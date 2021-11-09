After shooting incident, Alec Baldwin urges to hire police officers on sets to 'monitor weapons safety'

Alec Baldwin has opened up on safety measures that every movie and television set must undertake following the tragic shooting incident on the sets of Baldwin's movie Rust which took away cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' life. Taking to Instagram, Baldwin urged the productions to hire police officers for gun safety and monitoring.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set," Baldwin began, urging sets to call police officers in case of scenes with sensitive weapons that could cause harm. He added that the police officers should be placed at the film sets to "specifically monitor weapons safety."

For those unversed, Baldwin has been at the heart of an ongoing debate over the use of prop guns amid the shooting of his movie Rust where he had accidentally fired a gun which led to the passing away of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza was also seriously injured.

Since then, social media platforms have been discussing the topic with some blaming the crew for their negligence. Baldwin's family including his daughter Ireland has also opened up on the issue. Celebrities including Angelina Jolie and Dwayne Johnson have expressed their grief over Halyna Hutchins' tragic passing away. Johnson has urged film and TV sets to change their rules for gun safety and Jolie asked everyone involved in production teams to be careful with weapons.

According to CNBC, a recent update from the case also stated that assistant director Dave Halls did not check all the rounds inside the revolver before declaring it as a cold gun.

