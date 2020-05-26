After shutting down Tom Cruise romance rumours, red carpet reporter Renee Bargh linked to Brad Pitt

After denying the speculations about dating Tom Cruise, popular red carpet reporter Renee Bargh is sparking romance rumours with Brad Pitt. Read on to know more.

People can’t stop linking Renee Bargh with leading Hollywood men. After the Australian TV host shut down the rumours about secretly dating Tom Cruise, Bargh is now being linked with Brad Pitt. While we might see her as just another reporter, it seems like Bargh has suddenly become the most desirable woman in Hollywood. In an industry, where the leading men eventually end up dating their co-stars or supermodels, the TV host has hogged headlines for her rumoured relationship with both Cruise and Pitt.

After the speculations about her and Cruise became the talk of the town in 2018, Bargh had to personally deny the news. Bargh is now sparking romance rumours with Pitt. The 33-year-old reported has been 'flirting up a storm' with the actor. She interviewed the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star at the SAG Awards in January. According to a report by New Idea, during their interaction, the 56-year-old actor winked at her and joked about their amazing chemistry.

A source told the magazine, "The reporter is very much Brad's type. He can tell she's got what it takes to go all the way in Hollywood and beyond.” According to the insider, the actor, who was married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie in the past, and also dated Gwyneth Paltrow, has been dropping all the hints and wants to take Bargh out on a date. The insider mentioned that the actor will ask her out when she's next in LA.

After interviewing Pitt, the reporter told her friend that she has not been able to compose herself after Pitt flirtatiously winked at her on the red carpet, Daily Mail reported. The source added that the actor rarely opens up on the red carpet, but he was very chatty while speaking with Bargh because he was very impressed with her. After SAG, the two reportedly ran into each other a few more times because they share mutual friends.

Back in 2018, Woman's Day reported that she was secretly dating Tom Cruise after they'd hit it off at a movie premiere in Paris. However, she instantly shut down the speculations and stated that she only interacted with the actor while taking his interview. “We just had a couple of great interviews on a red carpet, I think in Paris, and then someone just wrote that article... it came out of nowhere,” she said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

ALSO READ: It's A Love Story: From red carpet debut to Jodhpur wedding; Here's all about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×