After Six Underground & Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds' next Netflix film is Dragon's Lair's live action adaptation

Ryan Reynolds turns to the video game genre once again, as he is in talks to star in and co-produce the live-action adaptation of the popular 1980s arcade video game, Dragon's Lair. Read below for more details.

Red Notice, which was recently in shoot mode had to be stalled, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Netflix project stars The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. Before signing on to Red Notice, Ryan had collaborated with Netflix for the first time with Michael Bay's Six Underground. While the 2019 action film was given negative reviews by the critics, Six Underground was still amongst the most-watched films on Netflix, owing to Ryan's star power. Hence, it comes as no surprise that Netflix is collaborating with the Deadpool star, yet again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds' next video game live-action adaptation after Detective Pikachu and Free Guy, which is yet to be released, will be Dragon's Lair, which is one of the most iconic 1980s arcade video games. Ryan is in talks for the lead role as well as co-producing duties. It was almost after a year of tough negotiations that Netflix was able to close a deal and pick up the rights to the game. When it comes to the screenplay, the live-action adaptation of Dragon's Lair will be penned by The Lego Movie writers, Dan and Kevin Hageman.

For the unversed, Dragon's Lair is about Dirk the Daring, a knight who must be the literal 'knight and shining armour' for Princess Daphne and rescue her from Singe, an evil dragon and Mordroc, a wizard.

