After SNL kiss, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hang out as 'friends' during Halloween weekend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson performed an unforgettable sketch as Aladdin and Jasmin on Saturday Night Live a few weeks ago. It seems post her SNL debut, Kardashian has formed a close friendship with Davidson and was recently seen hanging out with him and their other friends at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California as per People.

According to the photos obtained by People, Pete and Kim were seen holding hands during a rollercoaster with friends. During this Halloween weekend outing, Kim and Pete were also joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. Considering this is the first time that Davidson and Kardashian were seen hanging out together, fans were quick to wonder if something was brewing between the duo.

Although as per a People source, the two are "just friends." As per the insider, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out", via People.

Kim Kardashian made her SNL debut on October 10 and not only did she leave everyone impressed with her feIsty monologue, but also performed in some hilarious sketches including one with Davidson which saw the duo sharing an onscreen kiss.

On the relationship front, it has been reported that while Kim still remains friendly and cordial with her estranged husband Kanye West, she is still moving forward with the divorce. As for Davidson, the actor-comedian reportedly recently broke up from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after the duo had confirmed their romance in July during Wimbledon 2021.

