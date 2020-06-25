After Song Hye Kyo, Itaewon Class star Kim Da Mi shows her support to Park Shin Hye & Yoo Ah In's #Alive

Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In's #Alive released in South Korea this week. After Song Hye Kyo, Itaewon Class actress Kim Da Mi came forward to show the movie her support.

Just yesterday we reported that Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo attended the special premiere of Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In's new movie #Alive. The recently released Korean drama was premiered at Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul. The actress shared a picture from the gathering and showed the two stars her support. Now, another South Korean actress has come forward to show her support to the zombie thriller flick releasing this week. Itaewon Class actress Kim Da Mi has taken to her social media to give the movie a shoutout.

Kim Da Mi shared the poster featuring Park Shin Hye and Yoo Ah In and showered them with love and support. She gave the movie a thumbs-up and shared her reaction to the movie. Coincidentally, the post also marks Kim Da Mi's first Instagram Stories post. The reaction has left fans excited.

Check out Kim Da Mi's Instagram Stories below:

Meanwhile, Soompi has reported #Alive drew the most 1st-day audience since the COVID-19 outbreak hit South Korea. The Korean Film Council announced the movie recorded 204,071 moviegoers on its opening day. On the morning of June 25, the 208,077 viewers watched #Alive. The movie has recorded the highest number of first-day audiences this year at the box office since The Man Standing Next's release in January. The January release recorded 252,058 moviegoers.

#Alive revolves around a mysterious illness that infected people and causes them to attack other people. The disease rapidly spreads and the lead characters are among the few survivors who are locked up in their apartments with no cellular data, Wi-Fi, texting, or phone calls.

