After Sour Candy, BLACKPINK earn their 2nd Top 40 hit on Billboard Hot 100 with How You Like That

BLACKPINK can rejoice now because their long-awaited comeback is already reaping benefits as their pre-release single, How You Like That, claimed a spot in the Top 40 of Billboard Hot 100. Read below for more details.

BLACKPINK is on cloud nine as they recently dropped their pre-release single, How You Like That, much to BLINKS' happiness. It was indeed a long time coming for the popular Korean girl group to reclaim their throne as the Queens of the Music Industry and the addictive track was the best way for them to make an epic return. Moreover, How You Like That kickstarted their three-part comeback, which also includes a special format track to drop in July or August and BLACKPINK's first official album release in September.

Now for some amazing news! How You Like That has scored BLACKPINK their fifth entry in Billboard Hot 100 at #33. Moreover, the pre-release single also marks their second Top 40 hit on the prestigious chart, after they claimed #33 for Sour Candy, which was a collab with Lady Gaga for her sixth studio album, Chromatica. As for their other three songs, Kill This Love claimed the #41 spot, DDU-DU DDU-DU earned the #55 spot and Kiss and Make Up, which is their collab with Dua Lipa for her debut studio album's super deluxe edition, Dua Lipa: Complete Edition, attained the #93 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, How You Like That MV has already garnered an impressive 237 million views and counting as BLINKS can't get enough of Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie's dance moves and fashion sense. Recently, the members unveiled the dance performance video for How You Like That which had BLINKS going gaga over BLACKPINK.

Credits :Billboard

