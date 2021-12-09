After Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland wants his superhero to fight THIS MCU character

Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to release soon and while Tom Holland's superhero will be taking on not one but multiple villains from the multiverse as Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard make a comeback in the film, the actor recently opened up which Marvel character he would like to fight next and the answer will certainly get you super-excited.

Tom Holland may have just dropped a crossover idea that seems far too genius to not be explored. During an interaction with Fandango, the actor was asked what villain he would want to see take on next and the actor had a prompt response as he named Jared Leto's Morbius. While answering the question, Holland said, "You know what, the Morbius film looks really cool. It's quite scary." He further also teased, Spider-Man vs Vampire action would be cool.

The trailer of Morbius starring Jared Leto was released recently and it has certainly left everyone intrigued. Morbius was teased in an Easter Egg in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and after nearly two years of delays, the film will finally hit the big screen.

While Holland has teased a Morbius-Spider-Man crossover, there's another one that fans have been waiting for quite eagerly and that is the one with Tom Holland's Venom. Tom had previously teased a Venom crossover after the Venom: Let There Be Carnage released and taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Tonight's the night. Can't wait to see this. Congrats Andy Serkis, Tom Hardy and Sony Pictures. Are the rumours true" along with a smirk emoji.

