After Sumner Stroh, more women claim Adam Levine allegedly sent flirty DMs on social media

Adam Levine has been hitting the headlines after influencer and model Sumner Stroh accused him of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with her in a viral TikTok video. Stroh also shared texts that Levine allegedly sent to her. Following Stroh, four other women have come forward and claimed that the singer sent them flirty messages on social media.

As reported by Page Six, Ashley Russell is the fifth woman to accuse Levine of sending her flirty DMs. Russell who runs a fitness Instagram account claimed that earlier this year, the Maroon 5 singer would watch her Stories, like her posts and even message her directly. Speaking to the DailyMail, the 21-year-old claimed he would message her "almost everyday at night at around 10 p.m."